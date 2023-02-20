Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $78.04 million and $6.39 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.27 or 0.01275909 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013595 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00035788 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.00 or 0.01632742 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.