RAMP (RAMP) Trading 32.4% Higher This Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and $190,982.48 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

