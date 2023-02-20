Rather & Kittrell Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,633 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned 0.06% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 42,972 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,831,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71.

