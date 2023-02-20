Rather & Kittrell Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,341,000 after buying an additional 2,087,577 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,571,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 714,047 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after buying an additional 691,719 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after acquiring an additional 600,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $32.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.