Raymond James Cuts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $85.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 708,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

