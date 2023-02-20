Raymond James Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $15.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENLC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 3,863,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,883,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $588,962,000 after buying an additional 1,569,185 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,168,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after buying an additional 152,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,445,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after buying an additional 1,945,946 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

