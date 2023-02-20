Raymond James Raises Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $120.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,612. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.25. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $107.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.