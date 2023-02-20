RBO & Co. LLC Buys 947 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

RBO & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,359 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Cooper Companies makes up 2.5% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 89.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

COO stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $345.12. 171,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,391. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.18 and its 200-day moving average is $310.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.