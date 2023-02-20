RBO & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

RBO & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 598,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,830. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

