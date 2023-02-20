RBO & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RBO & Co. LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 3.8% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 197,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.40. The company has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

