RBO & Co. LLC Raises Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

RBO & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Warner Music Group comprises approximately 2.1% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Warner Music Group worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,648. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

