RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REAL. Raymond James cut RealReal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RealReal to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RealReal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,909,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,397. RealReal has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

