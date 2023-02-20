RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REAL. Raymond James cut RealReal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RealReal to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RealReal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.84.
RealReal Trading Down 8.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,909,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,397. RealReal has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.36.
RealReal Company Profile
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.
