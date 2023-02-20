Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/17/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $695.00 to $800.00.

2/13/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $670.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $490.00 to $537.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $439.00 to $502.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $660.00 to $785.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $730.00.

1/24/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $640.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – W.W. Grainger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $490.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded up $7.26 on Monday, hitting $677.35. The company had a trading volume of 324,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,379. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $685.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $591.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get WW Grainger Inc alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,467,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,584,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW Grainger Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW Grainger Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.