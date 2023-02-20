ReddCoin Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $7,991.98 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00387364 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00029701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000803 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

