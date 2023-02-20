Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $5.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 40.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDFN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Redfin from $3.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on Redfin to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

RDFN stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,021,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.20. Redfin has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

In other news, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,031.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,031.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

