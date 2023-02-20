Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $7.00 at Oppenheimer

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $3.20 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDFN. Stephens decreased their price objective on Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Redfin to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,021,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,197. Redfin has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $924.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,031.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Slavet bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,802.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $3,832,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after purchasing an additional 763,501 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $5,610,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $4,258,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

