Reef (REEF) Market Capitalization Reaches $79.85 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $79.85 million and approximately $39.32 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,515,481,110 coins and its circulating supply is 21,515,453,610 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

