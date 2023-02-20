Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.86. 5,687,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

