Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,687,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,608,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,012,000 after purchasing an additional 184,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,795,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,764,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,752,000 after buying an additional 185,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

