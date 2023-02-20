Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) PT Raised to $265.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $4.80 on Friday, reaching $247.90. The company had a trading volume of 773,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,115. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $160.29 and a 1 year high of $248.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,608. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 30.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

