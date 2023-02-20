Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) PT Raised to $280.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.90. 773,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,115. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $248.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $46,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.