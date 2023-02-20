Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,810 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,810 ($34.11) target price on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) price target on Relx in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) price objective on Relx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($33.99) target price on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,531 ($30.72).

Relx Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,492 ($30.25) on Thursday. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,367.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,318.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,076.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Relx’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

