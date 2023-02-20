Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,810 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,810 ($34.11) target price on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) price target on Relx in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) price objective on Relx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($33.99) target price on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,531 ($30.72).

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,492 ($30.25) on Thursday. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,367.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,318.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,076.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Relx’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

