Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $25,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,713,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 158,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $530.00 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.23.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

