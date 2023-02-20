Renaissance Group LLC Grows Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,902 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $25,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at $1,857,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 319,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after buying an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,509,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274,876 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $109.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

