Renaissance Group LLC Grows Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.14% of PerkinElmer worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PerkinElmer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $133.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $184.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day moving average is $136.32.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.
PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.
PerkinElmer Company Profile
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
See Also
