Renaissance Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.07% of Cintas worth $27,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cintas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,519,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Cintas by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after buying an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,715,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS opened at $444.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $445.76 and its 200 day moving average is $430.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

