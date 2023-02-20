Renaissance Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sanofi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

