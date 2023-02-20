Renaissance Group LLC Purchases New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 288,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,793,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $74.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

