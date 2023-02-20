Renaissance Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,760 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up 1.9% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $34,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $67.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

