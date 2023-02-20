Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $499.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $502.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $466.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

