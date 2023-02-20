Renaissance Group LLC Sells 8,301 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Shell by 195.6% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 259,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after buying an additional 171,779 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Shell by 5.1% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Shell by 317.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 668,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,265,000 after buying an additional 508,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Shell by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.52) to GBX 2,987 ($36.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 3,000 ($36.42) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,528.38.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

SHEL opened at $60.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

