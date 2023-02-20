Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 0.8% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after buying an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Republic Services by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Republic Services by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.5 %

RSG opened at $131.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

