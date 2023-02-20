Request Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.31 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $118.13 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020821 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003960 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00215627 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,797.58 or 1.00004893 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12166359 USD and is up 6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $15,603,600.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

