Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Boston Scientific (BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/17/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $50.00 to $55.00.

2/2/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $52.00.

1/25/2023 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $53.00.

12/22/2022 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.54. 7,973,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,285,788. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,629.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,893,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,629.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $5,243,367. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also

