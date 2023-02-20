Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,020 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

