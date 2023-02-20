Reviewing Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) & Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) and Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Horizon Therapeutics Public and Guardion Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics Public 0 8 3 0 2.27 Guardion Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus target price of $111.42, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Guardion Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $0.68, indicating a potential downside of 90.74%. Given Horizon Therapeutics Public’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Horizon Therapeutics Public is more favorable than Guardion Health Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Horizon Therapeutics Public has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardion Health Sciences has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and Guardion Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics Public 15.51% 24.59% 13.56% Guardion Health Sciences -187.52% -32.56% -30.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics Public and Guardion Health Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics Public $3.70 billion 6.73 $534.49 million $2.44 45.05 Guardion Health Sciences $7.23 million 1.24 -$24.75 million ($36.50) -0.20

Horizon Therapeutics Public has higher revenue and earnings than Guardion Health Sciences. Guardion Health Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public beats Guardion Health Sciences on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS. The Inflammation segment comprises medicines PENNSAID 2%, DUEXIS, and VIMOVO. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The company was founded by Michael Favish in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

