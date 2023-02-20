Reviewing Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) & CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB)

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Umpqua’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFSB Bancorp $11.02 million 5.24 N/A N/A N/A Umpqua $1.35 billion 3.02 $336.75 million $1.55 12.11

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.8% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Umpqua shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CFSB Bancorp and Umpqua, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 1 1 0 2.50

Umpqua has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than CFSB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFSB Bancorp N/A 0.21% 0.04% Umpqua 24.99% 14.96% 1.21%

Summary

Umpqua beats CFSB Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Umpqua Investments, which offers retail brokerage and investment advisory services and products to its clients who consist primarily of individual investors, and Umpqua private bank, which serves high net worth individuals with liquid investable assets and provides customized financial solutions and offerings. The Retail Bank segment includes retail lending and deposit services for customers served through the Bank’s store network. The Home Lending segment operates as a division of the Bank, originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers loans, checking, overdraft services, debit cards, online banking and credit cards. The company was founded in March 1999 and is

