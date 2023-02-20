Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,076. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Rio Tinto Group

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.46) to GBX 5,380 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.41) to GBX 6,200 ($75.26) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.