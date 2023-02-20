Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $72.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. National Bankshares upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

