Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$84.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$79.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.57. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$62.02 and a 52-week high of C$94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Separately, Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.