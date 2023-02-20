Robert W. Baird Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $32.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. CL King began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.31 million, a P/E ratio of 198.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.