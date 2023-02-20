Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBLX. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Roblox Trading Down 6.2 %

RBLX traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.88. 22,918,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,248,939. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,776 shares of company stock worth $17,866,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after buying an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

