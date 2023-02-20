Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Position Reduced by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roche by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Roche by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roche by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY opened at $37.88 on Monday. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

