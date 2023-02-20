Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.12.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,891,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $141.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Roku by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

