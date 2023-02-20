Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Acquires Shares of 1,708 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 747.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $176.11 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $188.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.72.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

