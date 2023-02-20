Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Acquires Shares of 1,708 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 747.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $176.11 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $188.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.72.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.