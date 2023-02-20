Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $499.08 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $466.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $502.40 and a 200 day moving average of $519.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

