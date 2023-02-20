Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Purchases 2,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

