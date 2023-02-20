Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $427.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

