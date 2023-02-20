Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $76.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $71.56. 19,891,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,683,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $141.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

