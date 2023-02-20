Roth Mkm Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $165.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Progressive stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $141.52. 3,862,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,815. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 80.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

